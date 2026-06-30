Atlanta man killed in I-85 shootout with Coweta deputies

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified a 64-year-old motorist killed during a violent shootout with Coweta County deputies on Interstate 85. Authorities state the driver pulled a handgun from beneath his SUV seat and fired multiple shots after a deputy's Taser deployment failed to stop him. The gun battle and subsequent investigation forced a multi-hour closure of all interstate lanes on Monday, trapping drivers in massive traffic backups.



A routine traffic stop on Interstate 85 escalated into a fatal shootout Monday after a motorist drew a hidden weapon and fired at law enforcement officers, prompting state detectives to launch an independent investigation.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the driver who opened fire on Coweta County deputies as 64-year-old Dubraye McDaniel of Atlanta.

According to state investigators, a deputy initially pulled McDaniel over for a traffic stop along Interstate 85 on Monday.

McDaniel was standing at the back of his SUV speaking with the deputy when he suddenly turned around and headed back toward the driver's seat.

A second deputy arrived at the scene to help stop the motorist.

RELATED: Driver killed after firing at Coweta County deputies on I-85

One of the deputies deployed a Taser to halt McDaniel, but the device was unsuccessful.

Investigators state McDaniel then reached under the seat, pulled out a firearm, and fired several shots directly at the deputies.

The two deputies returned fire, striking McDaniel multiple times. McDaniel died from his injuries, while the deputies escaped the gun battle completely unharmed.

Local perspective:

The roadside shooting and subsequent crime scene investigation caused severe blockages for local commuters.

Law enforcement teams completely closed all lanes of the interstate for several hours on Monday. The highway shutdown trapped thousands of motorists, creating traffic backups that stretched for miles.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet released what specific traffic violation prompted the initial roadside stop on the highway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also yet to release the reasons behind McDaniel's sudden attempted getaway or what type of firearm he concealed beneath his seat.