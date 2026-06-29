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Driver killed after firing at Coweta County deputies on I-85

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coweta County
Updated June 29, 2026 4:12 PM EDT Published June 29, 2026 2:44 PM EDT
article

Multiple agencies are investigating after a Coweta County deputy shot a person during a traffic stop on I-85 on June 29, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • A traffic stop on Interstate 85 South in Coweta County escalated into a deadly shootout on Monday afternoon.
    • A motorist opened fire on deputies after resisting a Taser and fighting with officers who tried to pull him from his car.
    • The active investigation completely blocked all travel lanes on Interstate 85, grounding local traffic to a crawl.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a driver Monday afternoon after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 85 South turned into a violent shootout.

What we know:

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle at mile marker 34 on Interstate 85 South around 1:22 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation, according to the agency.

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Multiple agencies are investigating after a Coweta County deputy shot a person during a traffic stop on I-85 on June 29, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Officers instructed the driver to step out of his vehicle and were conducting a roadside interview when the suspect suddenly ran back and climbed into the driver's seat.

Deputies tried to pull the suspect out of the car and attempted to use a Taser on him, but the deployment had no effect. 

During the physical struggle, the man pulled out a firearm from inside his vehicle and fired multiple shots directly at the deputies. 

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. 

Emergency medical services were called to the highway immediately, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No sheriff's deputies were injured during the roadside shootout. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and is responding to lead the independent investigation.

Gunfire forces shutdown of I-85 in Coweta County area
Gunfire forces shutdown of I-85 in Coweta County area

Gunfire forces shutdown of I-85 in Coweta County area

State authorities are launching an independent investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on a Meriwether County bridge Monday afternoon.

Officials confirmed the deputy involved is okay and survived the shooting without injury. Following protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to take over the active shooting investigation.

Local perspective:

Law enforcement officers worked to redirect cars off the road as traffic was seen backed up past the 36-mile marker, roughly one mile from the shooting scene. Motorists are being advised to exit the highway early, with a local exit available in Grantville to bypass the heavy gridlock.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased driver or specified what traffic violation initially prompted the roadside stop. It remains unknown how many total shots were fired or how long the interstate lanes will remain closed while state agents process the evidence.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the roadside interaction and subsequent shooting.

Coweta CountyMeriwether CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews