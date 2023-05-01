Atlanta man discovers way for drivers to legally escape parking lot boots without paying fine

Christian Verrette is a tattoo and piercing artist by day. By night, he’s a self-proclaimed parking boot Robinhood.

After getting booted one too many times in Atlanta’s private parking lots, he found a way to help drivers escape the lots with their cars – without paying a fine. He began selling master keys to boots across the city online.

"Atlanta is tired of the boot. The people hate the boot," Verrette said.

His website, ATL Boot Key, sells master keys online for $50 each to unlock boots in Atlanta's parking lots.

So far, he said he's sold around 600 keys in the last few months.

"There are some maybe about six or seven companies that boot. There are a few really big companies that have the majority of the contracts. I have all of their keys."

However, he said he's not in it for the money and his ultimate goal is to get put out of business.

"I want the boot banned. This is really just to raise awareness about getting the boot banned," he said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, it is completely okay to get one of these keys and bust yourself out of a private lot. The only two ways you can get into trouble are if you steal the boot or cause any damage, a spokesperson for the department said.

Parking boot on a parked vehicle in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

After a bill at the state capitol to ban the boot failed this legislative session, Verrette is calling on Atlanta's mayor and council to ban it in the city limits.

"In the meantime, this is the people's only alternative. Honestly, I don't care about the business, I'm here just to help the people out," Verrette said.