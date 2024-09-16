Atlanta man arrested for Marietta murder on Sept. 13

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Sept. 13, Marietta police officers were dispatched to a shooting incident outside building 25 at 2605 Bentley Road. Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) officers, who were in the area, also responded to the call.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 21-year-old De'shaune Hall of Marietta lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Marietta Police Department. Despite efforts by officers and medical first responders to render aid, Hall succumbed to his injuries.

Thanks to witness cooperation, Marietta police quickly identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tavion Taylor of Atlanta. Witnesses also provided the suspect's address on Windy Ridge Lane, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD officers arrived at the suspect's address and spotted Taylor walking through the complex. Following a brief foot chase, officers apprehended Taylor without incident and brought him to the Marietta Police Department for questioning. Search warrants were obtained for both the victim’s and the suspect’s residences, and physical evidence collected at both scenes, along with witness statements, led to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Taylor has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, according to Marietta PD. He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.