Atlanta man arrested for murder after ex-girlfriend goes missing

Police announced on Friday an arrest in connection to a missing person case that investigators since have said turned into a homicide.

Anthony Stokes, 57, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. Atlanta police said Stokes killed 56-year-old Sean Macklin, who he was in the process of breaking up with, but still shared an apartment.

Macklin’s daughter, who lives in Indiana, reported her missing on Nov. 5. Investigators said Stokes admitted the two were having relationship issues and that she was in the process of moving out. He told police he last saw her on Nov. 6.

Stokes had filed a temporary protective order against Macklin on October 28. He told FOX 5 that Macklin was supposed to move out on November 7. He said he offered her financial help to find a new place to live. He said he tried to ask her where she was going at 3:45 in the morning, but he didn't get an answer. He said he sent her texts on that Friday and Saturday but never heard from her. Stokes said he also noticed her car was still in the parking lot.

He told FOX 5 he had been putting up flyers in the Atlanta, Newnan, Riverdale, and LaGrange areas, desperate to find any information. Macklin was a nurse at a LaGrange hospital.

Atlanta police executed search warrants of the apartment. Investigators believe Macklin was killed in the apartment.

Stokes was booked into the Fulton County jail where he was being held as of Friday without bond.

