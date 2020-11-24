Atlanta police search for 56-year-old woman last seen in early November

Atlanta police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November 5.

According to investigators, Sean Macklin's last known address was 125 Logan Street SE. She is described by police as an African-American woman, around 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Macklin was last seen wearing blue or grey scrubs, and possibly a red coat

Anyone with information on Macklin's whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 404-546-4235.

