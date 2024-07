A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being grazed by a bullet. Police say he wasn't the intended target.

The shooting happened before 10:47 a.m. near the corner of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW and Beckwith Street SW.

Police say two other people, who have not been identified, were involved in a dispute that led to gunfire. That's when the 56-year-old victim was grazed.

This investigation is ongoing.