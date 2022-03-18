Atlanta International Auto Show rolls into Georgia World Congress Center this weekend

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Atlanta International Auto Show 2022 (Chris Francis / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Car enthusiasts braved the weather Friday afternoon to attend the Atlanta International Auto Show at the Georgia World Congress Center.

It's one of the nation's biggest auto exhibitions.

Attendees will have the chance to take a look at all the latest cars, SUVs, and trucks.

The Atlanta International Auto Show runs through Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids 6 to 12 and free for kids 5 and younger.

For more information visit goautoshow.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____