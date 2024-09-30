Atlanta fares well during Hurricane Helene; Now it's time to clean up

When Hurricane Helene hit Georgia, the City of Atlanta was spared from the worst. There were no fatalities or severe injuries reported, but some areas suffered minor damage.

"This storm for Atlanta is not over until Atlanta looks like it did before the storm," Atlanta Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Butler Burks said.

As the City assesses the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, city employees, especially Atlanta Fire's Swift Water Rescue Teams, are being praised.

"You've seen video after video after video of water rescues. We did purchase two water rescue boats which the Atlanta Fire department was super excited about. They didn’t know they would have to use them this early," Burks said.

As the floodwaters rose, almost 60 people were rescued from one apartment complex on Peachtree Park Drive in Buckhead.

Our cameras captured families and pets being rescued.

"Kudos to our Atlanta Fire department, rescuing families, animals, you name it," Butler Burks lauded.

Power was interrupted in several pockets of the city as many trees fell, and power lines came down. The city says it has removed 40 trees a day since the tropical storm roared in, but has 60 more to go.

The most celebrated news of the storm was no fatalities or severe injuries. Georgia Power says all electricity has been restored in the metro Atlanta area.

All that's left is the cleanup.

"While the storm is over, the work is not over. We still have several trees down. We want to make sure everything is actually taken down, so the city looks clean again," Burk said.

The city had 26 rescue calls and more than 8,600 9-1-1 calls. The city's joint operations center was open for 33-hours straight.