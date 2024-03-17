Armed victim shot after trying to scare Atlanta robbers off with gun
ATLANTA - A robbery attempt went awry in Atlanta when the victim tried to scare the burglars off, according to police.
It happened on Sunday just before 4 a.m. along Howell Mill Road.
Police said the victim was approached in a parking lot by multiple suspects wearing ski masks. The suspects demanded the victim to give up their personal belongings.
980 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta on March 17, 2024.
The victim refused, pulled out a gun and shot toward the suspects, who returned fire. They fled the scene in what police believe to be a silver sedan.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle where he or she met with police.
So far, officers have not identified the victim and there has been no word on the suspects.
This investigation remains ongoing.