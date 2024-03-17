Armed victim shot after trying to scare Atlanta robbers off with gun

A robbery attempt went awry in Atlanta when the victim tried to scare the burglars off, according to police.

It happened on Sunday just before 4 a.m. along Howell Mill Road.

Police said the victim was approached in a parking lot by multiple suspects wearing ski masks. The suspects demanded the victim to give up their personal belongings.

The victim refused, pulled out a gun and shot toward the suspects, who returned fire. They fled the scene in what police believe to be a silver sedan.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle where he or she met with police.

So far, officers have not identified the victim and there has been no word on the suspects.

This investigation remains ongoing.