Atlanta Housing breaks ground on $64 Million Bowen Homes redevelopment

The Brief Atlanta Housing recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the new Bowen Homes development. The housing authority demolished the former public housing site in 2009. Phase 1 will feature 151 mixed-income apartments, and the entire redevelopment will include more than 2,000 housing units. This initial phase is a $64 million project, supported by a $40 million HUD Choice Grant. Leasing for Phase 1 is set to begin in the winter of 2026.



The new Bowen Homes in northwest Atlanta will be on the same 74-acre site where the public housing development sat for more than 40 years.

The community was demolished as part of the public housing authority's effort, which began in the '90s, to revitalize old and oftentimes dangerous areas.

What they're saying:

Phase 1 will feature 151 apartments. The entire project will eventually have more than 2,000 units with commercial development as well.

"From a rental aspect, they will pay no more than 30% of their income, and we'll come in with the rest with a subsidy," said Terri Lee, Atlanta Housing CEO.

The Neighborhood Planning Unit chair for the area, Torrey Sumlin, says this is revitalization, not gentrification.

"The community deserves the opportunity to see this development thrive," said Torrey Sumlin, NPU-G Chair. "It sat vacant for so long. We know what the history is here, but now we have the opportunity to bring it back."

Dennis Butler, Mook B, of the rap group D4L, grew up in Bowen Homes and still lives nearby.

"Look at the smile on my face," said a smiling Butler. "It's such a blessing that they came back; I want me an apartment. Who do I need to talk to?"

What's next:

The project is expected to spur development along James Jackson Parkway and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Dig deeper:

Atlanta Housing says it is still working with more than 400 former Bowen Homes tenants. All will have a chance to come back to live if they wish.

At one time, roughly 4,000 people lived in 650 apartments at Bowen Homes.