Atlanta high school students to receive devices, free Wi-Fi for internet access

Access to the internet is about to get a lot easier for students in metro Atlanta.

Several nonprofits have teamed up to give every student a free device and free Wi-Fi service.

Millions of Georgians live in low-income households and qualify for free or reduced lunches. That means many of them also lack the devices and connectivity needed to have an equal shot at success.

"There are so many motivated kids out there who are struggling to do their best and they face these challenges that are just unacceptable," the foundation's president Doug Michelman said. "We know when we give the kids the free device and 10GBs a month that we're giving them a chance to do their best."

Over the past two years, the 1Million Project Foundation has connected more than 11,000 students in metro Atlanta, with thousands more projected to enroll this school year.