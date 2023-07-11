Atlanta Hawks looking for Million Meal Pack volunteers

article

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are partnering to host their third Million Meal Pack event.

The two organizations are looking for volunteers to help assemble one million meals that will go around metro Atlanta with the help of U.S. Hunger. Atlanta Community Food Bank statistics prove that nearly one in nine Georgians and one in eight children are living with food insecurity.

Those who register will work alongside influencers and notable professionals for a day of music, entertainment, and games meant for the entire family.

The meals given out during the event will be a shelf-stable Jambalaya mix that serves up to six people when prepared.

The event will take place Sept. 9 at the State Farm Arena. Those interested can volunteer at Hawks.com/mealpack.