Atlanta Hawks hosting draft party at State Farm Arena | How to get tickets

article

Atlanta sports fans have plenty to look forward to this summer, starting with the NBA Draft just around the corner. The 2024 draft takes place on June 25, and the Atlanta Hawks are set to pick 13th and 22nd overall.

To mark the occasion, the team is inviting fans to a special draft night watch party at State Farm Arena. Doors open at 7 p.m., with live coverage of the draft shown inside the arena until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for just $5 through Ticketmaster, with all proceeds going to benefit the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

Adding to the excitement, Atlanta hip-hop icon Pastor Troy will take the stage for a live performance. Known for his energetic style and Southern rap legacy, Pastor Troy has released more than 20 independent albums and collaborated with major artists including Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Three 6 Mafia.