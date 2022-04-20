Police searching for suspects in armed Atlanta gas station carjacking

article

Investigators are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a violent carjacking at an Atlanta gas station in March.

Officials say at around midnight on March 16, officers were called to a gas station on the 300 block of Boulevard SE after reports of a carjacking.

At the scene, the victim told police he had parked his vehicle near the gas pumps and was heading inside when the two armed men came up to him and demanded his keys.

Officers later recovered the vehicle and are continuing to investigate the carjacking.

Wednesday, police sahred photos of two suspects and one person iof interest they believe are connected to the crime.

The first suspect was wearing a blue jacket with a hood and face mask. The other man had a black hoodie with a graphic and the world "Eternal" on the front.

(Atlanta Police Department)

A third person, who was wearing a black jacket with a gray or light blue hood, is not a suspect, but police believe he knows the two other men.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department by dialing 911 or call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).