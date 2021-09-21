Atlanta Gas Light warns of possible odor, noise at explosion site while crews work

Atlanta Gas Light cautioned people they may smell the odor of natural gas and hear noise near the site of a Sept. 12 explosion in Dunwoody, but not to be alarmed.

The natural gas provider issued an update on the progress of gas line repairs at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday morning, at the direction of the DeKalb County Fire Marshal, Atlanta Gas Light will be performing work on its facilities near the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex, which may involve conducting a brief, controlled release of air and natural gas. This work is being conducted in support of the DeKalb County Fire Marshal’s investigation into the incident that took place Sept. 12.

"Safety is Atlanta Gas Light’s No. 1 value. Atlanta Gas Light personnel will be monitoring this process, during which time there may be some odor and noise. As part of this routine procedure, prior notification was made to local public safety authorities and city officials.

"This work will not restore service to Arrive Perimeter. All parties are doing their best to restore service as quickly as is safely possible, but this can only be done after units are inspected by a licensed plumber and deemed safe to operate by city officials."

The property management company asked all residents to move out of the Dunwoody complex late last week. Residents received a letter from management Friday, which stated "it has become apparent that we will not be able to quickly return gas service to our residents."

The city of Dunwoody directed Atlanta Gas Light to suspend all service to the apartment complex after an inspection found at least two leaks in the complex unrelated to the explosion.

"We, unfortunately, cannot commit to a reasonable timeline to restore hot water, heat, or functional gas ranges and without a clear date of that return of gas service, we feel that the prudent action is to start to vacate the property" the letter obtained by FOX 5 reads in part. "That's not the action we wanted to take but in order to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, it is the action we are compelled to take."

Nearly 50 units at the complex were damaged in the blast that left 4 people injured on Sunday. Many of those displaced have been put up in hotel rooms, something apartment management said they will continue to pay for through the end of the month.

