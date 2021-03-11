Atlanta firefighters express concerns over ladder trucks not working properly

article

Atlanta firefighters said they cannot rely on an important piece of equipment they need to protect citizens and save property.

That piece of their firefighting arsenal is the ladder truck.

The problem with some of the trucks is that the ladder will not extend, or will raise only partially -- threatening their efforts to work an apartment or condo fire.

A city leader, who is vice chairman of the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee, asked the fire chief about something that took place one week ago.

"On that day, there were two ladder trucks out of service, two others that didn’t have functioning ladders, so, things like that continue to be an issue," said Dustin Hillis, Atlanta City Council.

Chief Rod Spiff acknowledged mechanical and maintenance issues.

He said his commanders are told to call for other ladder trucks but those trucks likely will come from further away.

