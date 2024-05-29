Atlanta firefighter to be featured on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

article

An Atlanta firefighter will show a different side of himself with an appearance on the Emmy-winning reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

Anare Holmes will appear in the fourth episode of the show's ninth season, which airs on Friday.

Holmes, who serves as the Atlanta Fire Department's LGBTQ liaison, will be one of the eight firefighters from across the country who will be given a full makeover - heels, wigs and all - from the show's contestants.

The firefighter could be paired up with another person who once called Atlanta home - Angeria Paris VanMichaels - who tied for third place when she competed in the non-"All Stars" show's 14th season.

The city's Division of LGBTQ Affairs is hosting a watch party to cheer on Holmes starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Atlanta Eagle on Piedmont Avenue.

This isn't the first reality show Holmes has appeared on. In 2022, he was featured on Netflix's "Instant Dream Home."