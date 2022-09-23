Atlanta-filmed 'On The Come Up' features rising Union City star

The Paramount+ film "On The Come Up" tells the story of a talented high schooler poised to take the entertainment world by storm.

In real life, the actress playing that young rapper is about to do the same thing.

Jamila C. Gray stars as "Bri" in the music-heavy drama, which was filmed in Atlanta. Gray is from Union City, and says scoring the central role in "On The Come Up" wasn’t exactly an overnight process.

"Everything is virtual now for actors, so I sent in a self-tape in February of 2021… and I didn’t hear back for six months," says Gray. "And I think they had actually already cast the role, and the production went under some changes, they changed directors, and they went back through all the audition tapes again, and they brought me in!"

That new director was Sanaa Lathan, best known to audiences for her award-winning work in front of the camera.

"I had just directed a short in my house during the pandemic and showed it to my agents, and they were like, ‘Can we start submitting you for things?’ I didn’t even show it to them with that intention," recalls Lathan. "I was thinking maybe I’ll direct in a couple of years. And within months, I got the opportunity to pitch for this. And when I read the script … I fell in love."

That script is based on the bestselling book by Angie Thomas, also author of the acclaimed novel "The Hate U Give." Thomas says the response to that novel helped inspire Bri’s story.

"Absolutely. One thousand percent," Thomas said. "You know, people always ask me, ‘How do you feel about ‘The Hate U Give’ being banned?’ And I tell them, ‘Read ’On The Come Up,' because it’s my response, you know?"

A powerful response, now brought to life here in the Hollywood of the South.

"On The Come Up" is available to stream starting today on Paramount+, and is also playing in select theaters.