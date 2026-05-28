Atlanta Federal judge reprimanded over affair with police officer in chambers

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The Brief An Atlanta federal judge remains on the bench with a private reprimand after having an extramarital affair and sex in her chambers. The U.S. District Judge initially denied the relationship with an Atlanta police officer before recanting her false statements. The judicial committee kept her name secret, but a media report unmasked her.



An Atlanta federal district court judge remains on the bench after an investigation revealed she had an extramarital affair and sex in her chambers, initially lying to investigators before admitting to the actions.

Atlanta federal judge reprimanded

What we know:

TMZ reports that the investigation revealed that the judge engaged in an extramarital sexual relationship with members of the Atlanta Police Department

The Associated Press reports that two had sex in the judge's chambers during business hours within hearing distance of staff. Law clerks reported the activity after overhearing the encounters on multiple occasions.

Security footage and logs confirmed that officer frequently visited the judge’s chambers in uniform around lunchtime. he judge initially called the allegations "outrageous" and denied them. She later recanted and admitted to the relationship.

The committee issued a private reprimand, keeping her name secret because she demonstrated a propensity for rehabilitation and had an otherwise exemplary service record. The judge agreed to write apology letters to six former law clerks, decline the position of chief judge of the district, and refrain from serving on any Judicial Conference committee. Her identity was later unmasked in a report by Bloomberg.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact dates when the misconduct occurred inside the Atlanta federal building. The police department has not disclosed whether Collier faces internal disciplinary action or if his employment status has changed following the investigation. While the committee noted Ross attended a primary election victory party for a district attorney friend after having too many martinis, investigators did not release the name of the political candidate involved.

Big picture view:

Federal judges receive lifetime appointments under the U.S. Constitution and can only be removed from office through impeachment by Congress. The judicial system relies on internal circuits to review misconduct complaints through committees. These bodies can issue private or public reprimands, censure judges, or temporarily withhold new cases, but they lack the legal authority to strip a judge of their title.