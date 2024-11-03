Elderly woman left for dead in Atlanta hit-and-run
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed an elderly pedestrian along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Officials responded to the scene on Saturday just before noon where a driver left the 81-year-old woman in the street. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
While investigating, officials located, arrested and charged a 49-year-old man with the crime.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified yet.