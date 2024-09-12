Man caught on camera breaking into SW Atlanta Family Dollar

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a burglary at a local Family Dollar.

Officials say the burglary happened at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 6 at the store on the 2300 block of Cascade Road.

According to investigators, surveillance cameras caught the man breaking the front glass door and entering the store.

The man then reportedly took 16 packs of cigarettes and a pair of glasses.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Polcie described the burglar as a Black male who was wearing a camouflage covering, black and white Adidas pants, and light-colored Yeezy slides.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the burglary, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 (8477).