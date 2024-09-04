Atlanta Falcons, Emory Healthcare offering free CPR and AED training

The Atlanta Falcons and Emory Healthcare are joining forces to offer a free, hands-only CPR and AED training session to the public.

The initiative aims to equip community members with the necessary skills to respond effectively in medical emergencies, particularly cardiac arrests.

Emory Healthcare, the official healthcare provider for the Falcons, is committed to enhancing emergency preparedness through this vital program. The training session, which is open to individuals aged 10 and older, will take place in the Home Depot Backyard on Sept. 7. The event is particularly focused on youth sports, ensuring that young athletes and those involved in their lives are prepared to respond in emergencies.

Dr. Lakshmi Sridharan, a cardiologist and professor at Emory, emphasized the importance of the training, stating, "You don’t have to be a medical professional to make a difference. Learning hands-only CPR and AED use can save lives, especially in the critical minutes after a cardiac arrest."

The goal of the event, dubbed "1 Trained at Every Game," is to train 1,000 people in a single day. Participants will gain the skills needed to provide life-saving assistance before medical professionals arrive.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is nearly full. To sign up, visit atlantafalcons.com/cpr.