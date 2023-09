A man is recovering in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Atlanta.

Police said the 46-year-old victim was shot in his abdomen just outside his friend's home in the 2500 block of Elliott Street NW at around 1:56 a.m. Sunday.

Before authorities could arrive to the scene, they say the suspect(s) ran away. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Atlanta detectives are still investigating what led to the incident.