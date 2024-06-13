Atlanta program to give residents up to $2K in e-bike rebates

article

City of Atlanta residents looking to hit the streets on two wheels will have a new incentive to get an e-bike starting this weekend.

The city and the Atlanta Regional Commission are partnering up for an e-bike rebate program designed to make the bikes more affordable for moderate and low-income residents.

The city has agreed to invest $1 million into the program, which will begin to take applications on June 16 and continue through June 23.

"This groundbreaking e-bike rebate program holds transformational potential for the City of Atlanta and the entire region," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. "The program will help reduce the number of vehicles on our roads, clean our air, and provide a cost-effective way for people to get around town."

Applicants will need to be residents of the city of Atlanta and 18 years old or older to apply.

Officials say around 75% of the rebates will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 80% of Atlanta's median household income - or about $54,000 a year.

"E-bikes are truly a game-changer, giving people access to an affordable transportation option for short trips that would otherwise require a car," said Anna Roach, the executive director and CEO of the Atlanta Regional Commission. "The Atlanta e-bike rebate program brings e-bikes within reach of anyone, regardless of income or ZIP code."

The minimum rebate is $500 for a standard e-bike and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike.

Rebates will be limited to one per resident and bikes must be purchased at a local bike shop.

Officials estimate that around 800 to 1,000 e-bikes will be purchased through the rebate program.

To learn more about the program, visit the Atlanta Regional Commission's website.