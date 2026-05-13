Atlanta Dream season opens with buzz, controversy and big debut

article

The Brief The Atlanta Dream opened the season with back-to-back wins while Angel Reese quickly became one of the league’s biggest storylines. Reese drew national attention for both her record-setting performances and fiery on-court celebrations during Atlanta’s win over Dallas. The Dream also faced scrutiny after former guard Holly Winterburn said she was waived while boarding the team bus before the season opener.



The Atlanta Dream are off to a strong start on the court — and generating plenty of conversation off of it — after opening the 2026 season 2-0 behind the energy, rebounding and personality of new star Angel Reese, who formerly played for the Chicago Sky.

What we know:

Atlanta followed up its dramatic season-opening win over Minnesota with a 77-72 victory Tuesday over the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Reese once again delivered a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 16 rebounds while bringing the same emotional intensity and swagger that made her one of the biggest names in women’s basketball before arriving in Atlanta.

During the game, Reese repeatedly celebrated after scoring over smaller defenders, flexing toward the crowd and using "too small" gestures that drew boos from Wings fans, according to New York Post. Rather than backing down, Reese appeared to lean into the reaction, encouraging the crowd as the atmosphere grew louder.

The 24-year-old has never shied away from embracing a villain role in women’s basketball, particularly following years of comparisons to fellow 2024 draft class star Caitlin Clark. Her physical style, trash talk and confidence continue to make her one of the league’s most polarizing players — but also one of its most marketable.

Reese’s production has matched the attention so far.

She opened the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds against Minnesota before following it with another dominant rebounding performance against Dallas. In the opener, Reese also became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 50 career double-doubles, reaching the milestone in just 65 games, according to FOX News.

WNBA player marketability study

What they're saying:

The spotlight surrounding Reese comes as a new study by Covers.com measuring WNBA player marketability showed the league’s growing influence is increasingly tied to personality, social media engagement and national visibility as much as on-court production.

The study ranked Clark as the league’s most marketable player, followed closely by Reese, whose social media presence and fan engagement helped place her near the top of the rankings despite being only in her third professional season. Analysts pointed to Reese’s online popularity, brand recognition and ability to generate conversation as major factors driving attention to both the player and the league overall.

Winterburn waived while boarding bus

While Reese has become one of the faces of Atlanta’s early success, the Dream also faced criticism this week following the release of former guard Holly Winterburn.

What we know:

Winterburn reportedly revealed on social media that she learned she had been waived while boarding the team bus before the season opener after initially making Atlanta’s opening-night roster, according to Yahoo Sports. The British guard’s comments quickly spread online, with many fans criticizing how the move was handled. The original social post appears to have been removed as of Wednesday morning.

Winterburn had recently made history as the first homegrown British guard to earn a spot on a WNBA roster after developing through the British basketball system and playing professionally in Europe.

Despite the controversy, Atlanta’s early results and Reese’s arrival have quickly pushed the Dream into the center of the WNBA conversation during one of the league’s most high-profile seasons yet.

The Dream is scheduled to host the Las Vegas Aces in metro Atlanta on Sunday during an afternoon game.