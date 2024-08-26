Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark, Fever break record for biggest WNBA game in Georgia history

The Atlanta Dream set an attendance record, hosting the largest WNBA game in Georgia history. Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark may have had something to do with it.

A whopping 17,608 people showed up to State Farm Arena in Atlanta for Monday's big game.

Some people say it's the "Caitlin Clark Effect."

She may be brand new to pro-ball, but little girls all around the U.S. know her name. Clark was a University of Iowa college standout, holding the record for most points by a Division I college basketball player, and leading her team to two straight national championships with a sponsorship from Nike. Her record at the three-point line is just plain nasty, and she was a no-brainer for the No. 1 2024 WNBA Draft pick. Girl's got game.

ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 26: Indiana guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Atlanta guard Allisha Gray (15) during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream on August 26th, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. (Photo Expand

People often credit Clark and fellow rookie all-star Angel Reese, also known as the "Bayou Barbie," with bringing a whole new audience to the WNBA. They both came into the game at a time when interest started to boom.

The Dream fought hard against the Fever Monday night, but by the buzzer, Indiana led them 84-79.

The Dream will pick back up on Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle facing the Storm at 10 p.m. EST.

