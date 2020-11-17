Atlanta councilwoman says no thanks to shifting racers to southside

Atlanta councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet says she will not allow her district to become a dumping ground for the street racing activity.

Specifically, Overstreet revealed in a conversation with the police chief that a task force is studying a location to offer to street racers. And that site could be campbellton road which sits in her eleventh district.

The councilwoman says the preliminary discussions call for putting these racers in a parking lot, big enough for them to donut until they just get tired.

"But you cannot contain that noise to a parking lot," Overstreet said. "It is loud three to four streets over.

The councilwoman described the residents along campbellton as legacy homeowners, seniors who deserve peace and quiet.

