Atlanta companies shine in Forbes' annual list of best large employers

Atlanta is home to three of the best large employers in the US, according to Forbes' annual survey. Delta Air Lines, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Emory University, all based in Georgia, have been recognized on the coveted list.

Delta Air Lines, which is based at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, secured the 5th spot on the list. The prestigious ranking is an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to its workforce.

Another Atlanta-based organization, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, was ranked 25th in the list. The pediatric healthcare system, which provides clinical care to children, has consistently received high ratings for its employee satisfaction.

Southern Company, which is known for its competitive pay, benefits and high level of engagement among its workforce, was ranked 76th.

Emory University, a renowned private research university located in Atlanta, was ranked 153rd among the list of 600 large companies that employ 5,000 or more people. The university is one of the region's leading employers and boasts a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Synovus Financial Corp., which is headquartered in Columbus, ranked 245th on the list. Synovus' people-first approach and focus on local communities are cited as reasons why they are a good employer.

Chick-fil-A, which guarantees Sundays off for every employee, ranked number 402 on the list. However, the restaurant chain ranked No. 2 on another Forbes list for customer experience.

The Forbes survey asked employees to rank their employers and also inquired whether they would recommend their company to others. This employee-centric methodology ensures the rankings provide a realistic and comprehensive view of the best places to work across the country.