Atlanta police release photos of person of interest in Cleveland Avenue SE homicide

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest in the murder of a 34-year-old man.

Police say the victim had been shot near the 24-hour Food Mart located at 5 Cleveland Avenue SE Friday at 10:38 p.m.

He died at the scene.

Police say the person pictured is a person of interest in the homicide that took place on Cleveland Avenue SE. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Police have released surveillance photos of the person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes this man, or has more information on the case, is encouraged to reach out anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).