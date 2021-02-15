Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Clay County

Atlanta City Council votes to override mayor's veto of securing road in front of Capitol

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta City Council
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Atlanta City Council voted to give up control of a section of Mitchell Street in front of the Georgia Capitol. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council overrode Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' veto of a proposal that would have let the state permanently close part of a street between the Georgia Capitol and a legislative office building.

The city of Atlanta will move forward with plans to secure a street outside the Georgia Capitol.

The state will now control the portion of Mitchell Street that sits between the capitol and legislative offices.

This gives the state the ability to make security changes that are now in place outside the Capitol permanent.

In return, the state Department of Transportation will make road improvements to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.