Atlanta City Council votes to override mayor's veto of securing road in front of Capitol

The Atlanta City Council overrode Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' veto of a proposal that would have let the state permanently close part of a street between the Georgia Capitol and a legislative office building.

The city of Atlanta will move forward with plans to secure a street outside the Georgia Capitol.

The state will now control the portion of Mitchell Street that sits between the capitol and legislative offices.

This gives the state the ability to make security changes that are now in place outside the Capitol permanent.

In return, the state Department of Transportation will make road improvements to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

