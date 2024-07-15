Atlanta city council members accuse commissioner of neglecting southside infrastructure

Atlanta City Council members are calling out the transportation commissioner over alleged neglect of infrastructure projects on the southside of Atlanta.

One of the streets in question is Campbellton Road, according to member of council Marci Collier Overstreet. She says it has not been resurfaced in over 30 years and is in dangerous condition.

"Campbellton Road should have been on this page for sure," Overstreet told the commissioner during a heated debate at a city council meeting.

"Yes. This is not the complete list, just the highlights," said commissioner Solomon Caviness IV.

"You can't find anything to highlight in Southwest Atlanta?" Overstreet snapped back.

Some Atlanta City Council members are taking issue with Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness IV who they believe is neglecting Southside infrastructure.

The member of council says she has been asking for street improvements in her district for years.

"Campbellton Road has not been resurfaced since the 90s, and it's in disrepair. It's not safe. The stripes aren't clear. The road is bumpy," she explained.

Overstreet also complained about a double detour on Cascade Road that has been going on for seven months with no completion date in sight, costing dozens of business owners thousands of dollars.

"I am depending on you to speak about Campbellton Road, that transit hub, resurfacing to button up Cascade Complete streets. I am depending on you," the council woman said sternly.

Councilman Antonio Lewis chimed in, claiming his district has also been overlooked.

"Lenox Road, Buckhead; Path west side, northwest. Not anything highlighted is south of I-20 on this page," Lewis, who represents District 10, said. "I ran for Office talking about intentions. I thought the Southside was left intentionally, so I ran for office and said, ‘I am going to fight and get us some stuff.’"

Even the Transportation chairperson accused the commissioner of being disingenuous.

"You bring us a presentation that speaks to none of our pressure points. It's blowing smoke, that's the best way I can put it," Councilman Byron Amos of District 3 said.

Commissioner Caviness promised to do better.

"Respectfully, councilman, you've done nothing wrong. I will show you how committed we are to District 12 and southwest Atlanta," he said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Commissioner Caviness for further comment. We are still waiting to hear back.