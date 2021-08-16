Atlanta City Council tables vote on massive police training facility

The Atlanta City Council tabled a vote on a controversial massive police training facility in DeKalb County on Monday.

The city proposed building a state-of-the-art real-world training facility for police and fire on 300 acres. A police firing range is already located on a piece of the property.

Councilmember Joyce Sheperd said that amid an uptick in crime, a shortage of officers, and a morale crisis in the police department, the facility is badly needed. She put forth a scaled-back proposal on Monday.

During Monday afternoon's meeting, Councilmember Archibong made a motion to table the decision citing the belief that public engagement on the matter was poorly executed. The motion to table the vote passed 8-7.

Dozens of protesters took to the steps of Atlanta’s city hall Sunday evening to speak out against the proposed construction. The site stirred controversy because environmentalists and park enthusiasts want the land used for trails.

Others said they would like to see the money used on community resources rather than more policing.

The issue will be back on the agenda during the next full council meeting.

