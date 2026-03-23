Atlanta City Council moves to monitor ICE with body cameras

The Brief Atlanta leaders passed measures requiring police to film all ICE interactions with the public. New legislation would also block federal immigration authorities from opening warehouses or detention centers in the city. The full city council is expected to hold a final vote on the proposals after spring break.



The Atlanta City Council is moving to restrict and monitor the activities of federal immigration agents within city limits, advancing new legislation following the controversial deployment of ICE to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

What we know:

The council’s Public Safety Committee has passed two key measures aimed at regulating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

One resolution requires Atlanta police to use body cameras to record all interactions between ICE agents and the public.

A second measure opposes the agency’s ability to acquire or operate warehouses or detention centers within the city.

Monitoring federal presence

The push for oversight gained momentum after President Trump deployed ICE agents to the airport to assist with security during the partial government shutdown.

However, Councilman Antonio Lewis, a sponsor of the body cam resolution, noted that work on these policies began months ago.

"I wish that our president would send in people who are training," Lewis said. "ICE has the worst reputation across the country of a law enforcement agency currently. We have to protect us. That's what Atlanta has always done."

Lewis, whose district includes the airport, said he patterned the local resolution after similar legislation in Chicago.

Supporters say the goal is to prevent the types of violence previously witnessed in cities like Minneapolis and Chicago.

A "welcoming city"

Council members stressed that the preemptive policies are designed to maintain Atlanta’s status as a welcoming city.

This includes a resolution from Councilwoman Kelsey Bond that would block the agency from establishing new facilities, such as detention centers, in Atlanta.

"I came here today in solidarity with our coalition members at GLAR to support the resolutions from Councilmember Bond and Councilmember Lewis," one supporter said. "We have to take pre-emptive action against ICE."

Legislative Support

The effort has garnered significant backing within City Hall.

Along with Lewis and Bond, Councilmembers Jason Dozier, Andrea Boone, and Wayne Martin have signed off on the resolutions.

Proponents say the measures ensure that Atlanta protects its constituents and visitors from "harsh treatment."

Lewis noted that he had been researching the country's best policies and procedures for two months before sending the proposals to the mayor’s office for review.

What's next:

The full city council is expected to vote on the resolutions after spring break.

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