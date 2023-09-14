Atlanta City Council members consider proposal letting voters decide future of training center

Some Atlanta City Council members want to let the voters decide on the future of a planned public safety training center. Council member Keisha Waites says she will introduce a proposal to place a referendum what opponents call cop city on the November ballot. This comes after the city told activists it could not begin the process of verifying signatures on a similar petition they presented to the clerk’s office because the deadline had passed.

Waites says she supports law enforcement and a new training center, but she says the decision on that facility ultimately should belong to the people.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN FUTURE ATLANTA PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER

This past Monday, activists brought boxes they say contained more than 100,000 signatures of voters demanding a referendum on the ballot regarding the future of the $90-million center. The city clerk’s office, however, said it would not begin the verification process.

"I would’ve hoped the process would’ve played out very differently," Waites said "I am not pleased with that decision. And I don’t believe that is reflective of the entire body of council nor do I believe that’s reflective of the will of the people."

Waites says that’s why she will introduce a proposal granting city council the power to place the item on the ballot.

"Ultimately, on Monday, that is the goal, to introduce legislation to have this measure decided by the voters of Atlanta. It’s my hope that in November of this year, the voters of Atlanta will make that decision," Waites said.

Opponents of the center launched a petition drive this summer to let voters decide on the facility. They initially had to meet a deadline of August 21. However, a federal judge in July extended the deadline until late September. An appeals court paused the extension pending the outcome of an appeal by the city. An attorney for the city now argues the clerk cannot verify the petition since it was turned in after the original deadline.

"Given the court ruling, given the denial of the petition, it’s my belief the voters should weigh-in, in terms of how their tax dollars are being spent," Waites said.

Council member Liliana Bakhtiari says she is considering a similar measure. Waites says she’ll introduce her legislation at on Monday’s city council meeting. The mayor’s office would not comment on the proposals.