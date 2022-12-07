Atlanta City Council member proposes offering free gun storage boxes

A recommendation that gun owners protect their weapons in storage boxes hasn't gotten much traction in Atlanta.

While aggressive police work shows confiscations are yielding results, so many more weapons are out there.

Legitimate unsecured weapons are being taken from cars or home and then used in crimes.

And dangers of another kind - accidental shootings inside the home - have injured or killed multiple innocent Atlantans. Tragically, children are often the victims.

An Atlanta councilman thinks he has the answer: offer the gun lockboxes for free.

Antonio Lewis says his initiative might prevent children from getting their hands on guns and hurting themselves or someone else.

"Develop a program to provide firearm safety storage free of charge for qualified citizens within the City of Atlanta to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms," Lewis said a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

It's an idea the police command has pushed for at least two years with little traction.

Make it easy, says Lewis. For city of Atlanta residents, city hall can purchase or acquire the security devices and hand them out.

The councilman says his goal is start with at least 1,000 gun security boxes.

He says he has enough council members who have offered their support to pass the bill.