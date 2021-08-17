Atlanta City Council approves new cameras in city parks

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:40 AM EDT until TUE 2:45 PM EDT, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:48 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council has passed new legislation to install cameras in city parks and recreation facilities in an attempt to deter criminal activity.

Monday, the City Council passed the legislation requesting the Atlanta Police Department "evaluate the process of facilitating the installation of video surveillance cameras at City of Atlanta Parks and Recreation facilities."

In a release, the council noted that criminal activity had spread to Atlanta's parks and said the new cameras could improve police response times.

The legislation comes less than a month after the murder of 40-year-old Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park.

Janness, known to her friends as Katie, bartended at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives have said. Her wife, Emma Clark, said she found Janness’ body with a phone tracking app she used after Janness didn’t respond to calls or texts. 

After Janness's murder, many residents around the area voiced their concerns that the 187-acre park only has nine cameras and that officials said the cameras near where her body was found were not working at the time of her murder. One council member's chief of staff told FOX 5 the office has been inundated with correspondence regarding the safety and lighting of the park.

A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

