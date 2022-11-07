Atlanta City Council approves nearly $1.5M for E-911 call center upgrades

article

A nearly $1.5 million upgrade has been approved by the Atlanta City Council for the 911 call center.

The money will be used toward improving critical equipment and systems.

Officials say these upgrades should help operators decrease response times by weeding out unnecessary calls that clog up emergency lines.

Technical concerns and facility problems have been plaguing the Atlanta E-911 call center for more than a year.

ATLANTA SHIFTS 911 OPERATIONS TO FULTON COUNTY DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

In March, 911 operators were forced to evacuate the city's emergency operation center after an HVAC failure.

Temperatures inside climbed to nearly 100 degrees, forcing employees to work remotely at the Fulton County Center, away from dispatchers.

At least three power outages since November forced workers to rely on generators to answer calls and dispatch help.

The preliminary upgrade plans were approved in May.