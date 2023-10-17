Atlanta City Council approves funding for affording housing, eviction diversion

Atlanta city officials have approved new housing measures aiming to create more affordable options and prevent evictions.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved multiple resolutions providing millions of dollars in donations to organizations tackling the city's housing crisis.

As part of the approval, the city will give $200,000 to Open Doors Solutions Inc. to place low-income residents who are referred to the organization by Atlanta's Housing Help Center into safe and affordable housing.

A $150,000 donation will go to the Atlanta Land Trust to identify and facilitate 21 home buyers for permanent affordable units.

Another resolution authorizes a $2 million donation to Star-C Corporation to support the organization's eviction diversion program.

Along with the donations, the City Council approved a new resolution that would require all residential housing developments that receive financial incentives from the city to include eviction mediation services and to disclose all fees that would be added to the base rental rate.

The new approvals come about a month after Atlanta ended its pause on evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts estimate that 12,000 tenants in the city and nearby areas face or will soon face threats of eviction.