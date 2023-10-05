Georgia to open wait list for housing choice voucher program for first time since 2021

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is making it easier for low-income families to find affordable housing. Starting on Oct. 17, at midnight and running until Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m., they are opening applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV). This program, previously known as Section 8, helps folks find good, safe, and clean homes they can afford.

This is the first time they're opening up the HCV waitlist to new applicants since 2021. It's a big deal because it means more people who need help with rent can apply.

"Rent is often the biggest bill families in Georgia have to pay each month. With housing costs going up for everyone, the Housing Choice Voucher program is super important. It helps thousands of people in Georgia find a stable place to live," explained Philip Gilman, the DCA Deputy Commissioner for Housing Assistance and Development. He also encouraged landlords to learn more about how they can benefit from this program by getting in touch with DCA.

To apply, you can fill out a form online 24/7 during the application period. If necessary, DCA might extend the application time. When you apply, make sure you have some important information ready, like names, birthdays, social security numbers, how much money your household makes in a year, and any assets you own.

To qualify for this program, your family's total yearly income and size matter. You also need to be a U.S. citizen or meet certain immigration status requirements. Your family's income can't be more than 50 percent of what most people make in your area.

DCA will use a lottery to pick people who will get help with their rent. They'll randomly select 5,000 potential participants and put them in order on the waitlist. Once your name's at the top of the list, DCA will get in touch with you for more details and to attend a meeting.

If you get approved, you can get assistance as long as you need it and follow the program's rules. Remember, you can only apply while the waitlist is open. For more info on the Housing Choice Voucher program, visit www.dca.ga.gov, https://www.waitlistcheck.com/GA3236, or email dcawaitlist@dca.ga.gov. It's a great opportunity to find affordable housing, so don't miss out!