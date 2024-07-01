Atlanta City Council agrees to $2M settlement for students arrested during protest

The Atlanta City Council has approved a $2 million settlement for two university students who were arrested in 2020 during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Atlanta.

The arrests of the students, who were attending Morehouse College and Spelman College, grabbed national headlines and led to the arrest of six police officers.

Body camera video obtained by FOX 5 showed Atlanta police officers pulling the two students out of their car and using a Taser, just after a curfew had been imposed on May 30, 2020, as protests spread in Atlanta. Throughout the incident, the couple could be heard screaming and asking officers what was happening.

Officers said the two students, Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim, did not comply with their orders.

According to the attorneys for both students, Pilgrim was forced to the ground and handcuffed, after which she was left for hours in a police van. Attorneys say Young was punched repeatedly and suffered a cut to his arm that required over a dozen stitches.