Atlanta Chick-fil-As offering free dinner to service members for Veteran's Day

Metro Atlanta-area Chick-fil-As are thanking service members on this Veteran's Day with a free dinner.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain says all participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Atlanta area will be offering a free meal to any active military, personnel, veterans who provide valid military identification, and their immediate family Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. The offer is limited to one meal per person.

“We invite all veterans and active military personnel to enjoy a complimentary meal with their family on us as a token of our appreciation for their service,” Chick-fil-A franchise operator Colby Cameron said in a release.

The free dinner includes an option of the chicken sandwich meal, grilled cheese sandwich meal, eight-count nuggets meal, and four-count nuggets kid's meal.