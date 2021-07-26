Atlanta accountant, mayoral candidate has new ideas to increase public safety

A first-time political candidate decides to go big.

Richard Wright is his name. The local businessman wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta.

He is an accountant who moved to the city in the late 1990s.

"I came here with only a G.E.D.," Wright told FOX 5 News.

He mentions his modest start to education as a tool he believes would better enable him to understand a demographic that needs direction from city hall, and strong "equal" policing from law enforcement.

"I don't say defund the police, but equal policing," Wright said. "It should not matter what area of town you live in."

Atlanta Police Department is more than 400 officers short. He would set a goal of aggressive hiring.

Wright would open city hall's pocketbook to move officer salaries higher.

And he is not just talking about annual pay, but also bonuses. Uniquely, Wright would make citizens a part of the decision-making.

"Public safety is a community value," Wright said.

His idea is to select certain homeowners and let them nominate beat officers who are performing. Those nominations would be considered when the department hands out bonuses.

