'Building' holiday memories at LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta

If you’re on the "nice list" this year, you might get a LEGO set under the tree. But if you’re on the "very, very nice list," you might just get a trip to LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta!

The popular Buckhead attraction is celebrating the season with its annual Holiday Bricktacular event, offering a full list of special activities for families through Dec. 31. New this year is the Build to Give experience, which encourages fans to create a LEGO heart and post it on social media.

"Anybody at all — if you're in the Discovery Center, or if you're at home — can build a heart and post it with #BuildToGive. And LEGO will actually send a set to a family in need," explains Master Model Builder Noah Novak.

Visitors will notice some festive additions to the LEGO city in Miniland, including Santa Claus (who happens to be stuck in traffic, like the rest of us!) and a giant snowman atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza. The center’s costumed LEGO Gingerbread character will also make regular appearances, greeting kids and providing some delicious holiday photo opportunities.

There are also gift tickets for sale, which Novak says might be the perfect stocking stuffer for the LEGO fan in your household.

"We've actually got gift tickets on sale right now for about ten dollars off through the end of the year. So, if you or anybody you know is a big LEGO fan and wants to come check us out, you can do it a little bit cheaper," he says.

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is located at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Tickets start at $22.99 per person, when booked in advance online. For more information on this year’s Holiday Bricktacular event, click here.