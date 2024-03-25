Atlanta Braves third best-selling team of season on StubHub
ATLANTA - The wait is almost over for Atlanta Braves fans.
Opening day for baseball is this Thursday. The Braves will be on the road in Philadelphia.
The first home game is April 5.
Excitement is sky-high for the Braves team since they are, once again, World Series contenders.
A new report from StubHub looked at which teams have the highest ticket demand heading into the season.
The Braves are ranked at number 3 behind the star-studded Dodgers and Yankees. The Braves are also playing in two of the top 10 best-selling games of the season, outside of home openers, when they play the Phillies on March 30 and the Diamondbacks on April 6.
Overall, StubHub says MLB sales are up by over 50% compared to the same time last year. Opening day prices start at $119, according to StubHub.