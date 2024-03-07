Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves searching for the 'Best Bar in Braves Country'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fans congregate in The Battery during Braves Fest at Truist Park on January 27, 2024 in Atlanta. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are searching for the best bar in Braves Country, and they're asking for your suggestions.

Fans can nominate their favorite local spot in Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Submissions are now open and will close just before midnight on March 13.

A finalist from each state will then be picked and fans can vote for their favorite beginning on March 25.

The winning business will get a watch party hosted by the Braves during the season and a neon sign declaring them the "Best Bar in Braves Country."

All the finalists will receive their own neon sign and an Atlanta Braves swag bag.

To submit your favorite, go to the Atlanta Braves website.