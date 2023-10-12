Braves fans down, but not out after loss to Phillies in NLDS game 3

Game 3 of the NLDS was a major disappointing loss for the Braves.

Early in the evening, excitement filled the air at a watch party at the Battery. Fans were riding a wave of optimism after the wild comeback in Game 2.

"I still get goose bumps thinking about it," said Benny Martinez who was inside Truist Park when the Braves beat the Phillies.

Despite the rainy weather Wednesday, fans hoped the momentum would carry over to Game 3. The erupted in cheers when the Braves (1-2) scored.

Then things took a turn and the Phillies (2-1) came on strong.

Some tried to bring the Braves luck in their own way.

"I stopped watching in the 6th inning last game, and we came back to win. So, I have to stop watching now," said Thomas Whitmire as he was packing up his chair to leave.

As the night went on, the rain came down, the temperature dropped and so did the hope that the Braves would take Game 3.

Many left, leaving only a handful of fans watching the game to the bitter end. Tara Lawton and Beau Johnson were among the last to leave.

"You have to believe. They're the best team in baseball, they should have won," said Tara Lawton.

"I like our chances tomorrow, let's bring it home," said Beau Johnson.

Game 4 will be played Thursday at 6:07 p.m. in Philadelphia.