Atlanta Braves Opening Day Block Party scheduled for March 27

The Atlanta Braves are bringing Opening Day celebrations back to Summerhill, one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods, with a block party on March 27 as the team begins the 2025 season on the road against the San Diego Padres.

What we know:

Fans can enjoy live performances, lawn games, contests, food, and drinks along Georgia Avenue and Reed Street, with special appearances from BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, and the Tomahawk Team. The festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m., leading up to a watch party at 4:10 p.m.

What they're saying:

The Braves Country Road Trip: An All-Star Experience will also make a stop at the event, offering fans a chance to see exclusive MLB All-Star memorabilia, take interactive photos, and enter giveaways for MLB All-Star Week tickets, hotel stays, and other prizes.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park on July 15, and the Braves are bringing fan engagement events across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina leading up to the big game.