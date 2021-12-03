Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson announced engagement to Mallory Pugh

article

Last month, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson got a World Series ring. Now his girlfriend has a new ring of her own.

Thursday, Swanson and USWNT player Mallory Pugh announced on Instagram that they were engaged.

Swanson posted a photo of the proposal, writing, "Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon."

On her own post, Pugh wrote "Forever with you" and added a heart emoji.

Swanson had been dating Pugh, the forward for the Chicago Red Stars, since 2017, when he was introduced to her by former teammate Jace Peterson. Peterson is married to Pugh's sister.

Speaking to Sporting News in 2019, Swanson said he was so glad he got traded to the Braves because it allowed him to meet his future fiancé.

"We never would have met, obviously, if I didn’t get traded to Atlanta. Would never have met Jace, the whole thing. So I’m thankful now, looking back at the little things that led to that. Would never have met her, never have had that blessing," he said. "When we met was after the worst year of my life, and that completely did a 180. For whatever reason, there’s a reason. You may not see it when you’re going through it, but then all of a sudden the floodgates open up. It’s pretty awesome."

When they're married, their family will have two World champions. Pugh was on the 2019 USWNT that won the World Cup.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE