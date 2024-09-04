Atlanta Braves to commemorate 9/11 anniversary with memorial stair climb

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighter stair climb as a tribute to 9/11 at Truist Park on September 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will host a special event on Sept. 7 to mark the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The Patriot Day 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Truist Park will honor the lives of first responders and individuals affected by the attacks, with proceeds benefiting The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia and the Georgia Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society.

The event will feature more than 150 local firefighters and over 400 civilians climbing 2,200 steps at Truist Park, a tribute to the 343 firefighters who perished during the rescue efforts at the World Trade Center. The steps symbolize the 110 flights of stairs that New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters ascended in their heroic search and rescue mission.

The event will include several memorial moments, beginning with remarks from a firefighter and member of The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund. Captain Ben Holley from the Cobb County Fire Department will perform the national anthem, and the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia will execute a symbolic "missing man" flyover.

Ellen Ganci-Stearns, sister of FDNY Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci, Jr., one of the firefighters who died on 9/11, will also be in attendance.

The event is open to the public, with registration required. Registration starts at $35 and can be completed online via the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund website, Eventbrite, or in person at Truist Park. Participants will also have the opportunity to receive two free tickets to select Atlanta Braves games, courtesy of the Braves Foundation.

The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, established in honor of FDNY firefighter Terry Farrell, who died on 9/11, provides emergency medical funding to families of firefighters, first responders, and public safety officials. This event is the Fund's largest annual fundraiser.

The opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the stair climb at 9:00 a.m. at Truist Park.